Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeSportsA new "thread to pull" drives the search for Oscar
Sports

A new "thread to pull" drives the search for Oscar

By mohit
0

“We need to come get your brother’s thingswe have tried to wait for him, but we are going to leave the apartment now and he is not there”. The call broke the calm of the family of Oscar Gonzalez Barco. “a month ago does not appearWe can not wait any longer“. They were his landlords, the marriage with which he livedthe couple who for a year and a half had rented him a room in his house in Santa Coloma de Gramanet (Barcelona).

See also  Honda SH 150i and SH 300i are discontinued in Brazil
Previous articleVilla Fiorito: a butcher woman and her children are arrested after finding parts of a mutilated body
mohit
I’m mohit, I am a professional blogger, Digital Marketer, and Certified Google Partner. I write about Business ,Tech News,Travel, Food Recipe, YouTube Trending Video and Health And Fitness here on cuopm
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021