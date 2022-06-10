A new "thread to pull" drives the search for Oscar

“We need to come get your brother’s thingswe have tried to wait for him, but we are going to leave the apartment now and he is not there”. The call broke the calm of the family of Oscar Gonzalez Barco. “a month ago does not appearWe can not wait any longer“. They were his landlords, the marriage with which he livedthe couple who for a year and a half had rented him a room in his house in Santa Coloma de Gramanet (Barcelona).