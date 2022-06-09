A man dies and his wife is injured in a house fire in Seville

The Seville Local Police reported this Thursday that A 79-year-old man has died and his 78-year-old wife has been transferred in critical condition to the hospital after the fire in his home, located on Calle Enrique Mensaque in the capital. This has been detailed by Emergencies Sevilla on its social networks, where it has indicated that the event took place at 9:00 p.m. when the emergency services were alerted because theye was causing a fire in a house located on the second floor of a block of three heights in the aforementioned street in the district of Triana. Local Police, Firefighters, Health Emergencies, National Police and UMIES have been present at the scene. the troops they found a “very developed” fire outside with flames towards the façade and towards the block’s staircase.

According to the first information received by the Police, two elderly people were trapped inside. The firefighting teams located a 78-year-old woman in the living room of the house, unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest. presented burns over much of your body. For this reason, a rescue team has taken her outside performing CPR maneuvers on the landing of the house, to be sent in critical condition in a 061 team to a hospital in the capital. Inside the room where the fire apparently started, they located the charred corpse of a 79-year-old male. No other people were affected. The upper houses were affected by smoke and the National Police has already taken charge of the investigation of this incident.