A leak confirms the design of the front of the iPhone 14











A series of screen protectors for the future iPhone 14 have been leaked, and as the images that we can find in Phone Arena show, the design is going to change significantly in the Pro models of the terminal. Unlike the iPhone 13, which still have a notch in all models, The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could release a couple of holes in the screen.



The render above these lines is based on the design of the screen saversso the measurements may not be exact or have some discrepancies with respect to the final model, but what is clear is that It will be a change that will have to get used to after years of the reign of the notch in the iPhone.

Also, the notch on the iPhone 14 and 14 Max seems to be much smaller than before, as we see in the photograph of the screen savers themselves.



In any case, the reason for this curious distribution is due to the fact that not only one or two cameras have to be integrated, but it is also necessary to make room for the Face ID biometric identification system, which even makes use of an infrared projector.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.