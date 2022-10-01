A huge scandal in Russian hockey. The legendary player in the past called the referee Gay

Maxim SamartsevRazin pretended to forget the name of the referee Gamaleya. Referee scandals in the KHL occur regularly. Of course, in the regular season, refereeing mistakes and miscalculations are not as critical as in the decisive stage of the season, however, even in the relatively calm months of the regular season, there are large-scale disagreements between club representatives and referees. Sport24 talks about Andrey Razin’s long-standing conflict with referee Yevgeny Gamaley. hcadmiral.ruThe seeds of the future conflict between Razin and Gamalei were sown during the time of the young specialist’s work at Izhstal. “Do you remember how my coaching career began in the KHL? Remember? Nobody here remembers. By the way, this is a unique case, which, I think, no one will be able to repeat. I played my first match in the KHL in Chelyabinsk against Traktor as a disqualified coach. Guess from three letters who disqualified me? What referee sent me off in the decisive game of Bratina’s rally for stepping on the ice and looking at the balcony during the break?! In the city of Neftekamsk, a siren sounded for a break, I stepped on the ice, looked at the balcony and … goodbye! – Razin told about what became one of the reasons for his strained relationship with the referee. “How is it written in the rules? The seventh game of the CSKA-SKA series is underway, and Vyacheslav Bykov goes to the locker room across the ice. A lot of coaches go, so I went, because it is inconvenient to get around. But you imagine for a second that for this Alexey Anisimov removes Bykov during the break of the decisive match. Exactly the same situation! One to one! It happened during a break. And he picked me up and sent me off until the end of the match. Nobody understood. German Skoropupov told me after the game that there would be no disqualification, he assured me of this. But who needs it? Who needs Razin? Nobody needs. Disqualification and disqualification. Can you imagine if it was immediately known? Maybe Avtomobilist would not have signed me at all if the management knew that I would miss the first game of the regular season? Therefore, this person is a little confused, ”the legendary center forward continued to analyze that episode. Vladimir Bezzubov, photo.khl.ruTheir conflict received a new round of development in the 2015/16 season. At the end of January, Metallurg Magnitogorsk hosted Avtomobilist, headed by Razin. “Steelworkers” were the first to score two goals and took the lead, but in the middle of the second period, the forward of the guests Pankov created a 100% scoring chance on his own: first, Alexander shot Koshechkin’s goal from a lethal position, and then was the first on the rebound and began to celebrate the abandoned, as it seemed then , the puck. However, the chief referee of that meeting, Yevgeny Gamaley, immediately spread his arms to the sides and canceled the goal, citing the fact that Avtomobilist’s defender Megalinskiy was in the goal area. This caused righteous anger on the part of the head coach of the Ural club. As a result, the meeting ended with the defeat of the guests with a score of 2:6, and the most interesting thing happened at the post-match press conference, where the head coach of Avto was the soloist. that score is a bit off the game. We will analyze the errors, we will decide there. I just want to say that the judge’s last name is Gay, although I may be wrong in the letters, just “the best.” I’m not saying that he judged badly. He’s the best! All. And when the judges laugh… They drive up and laugh. Well, it’s just negative. It’s just that a man drives up… This Gamalei… Or Gay… I don’t remember his last name. He does not drive up to me, but to the assistant. I already talked about it, but he doesn’t care. Well, it’s somehow not punished, it’s funny. He drove up, said something to the assistant, left. During the break, Tolya Zakharov drove up, said: “Well, you have a third period, play, everything is fine.” They are funny. We are not funny. We are kicked out, taken back, fired. And they have their own circle so wonderful. I am not saying they are bad judges. They are good. He is a wonderful judge. He received the “Golden Whistle” in the VHL, as far as I remember. Well done. There are good people there, judges, most of them. But there are those with such names, ”Razin said.“ He stood nearby, saw everything, there was a clean goal – this has already been officially recorded. Did it surface somewhere that the goal was not counted and the referee should be punished? It didn’t pop up anywhere. We received an official response that there really was a goal, and the referee will be punished administratively. I laughed a lot when I saw that two days later he was refereeing the next match, ”concluded Razin. Vyacheslav Tsuranov, photo.khl.ruSomeone will say that the consequences of this monologue for Razin were simply ridiculous: the league fined Avtomobilist 50 thousand rubles and did not give the coach a disqualification match. However, it was largely because of that incident that the head coach of Severstal for many years could not get rid of the image of a scandalous coach with whom the KHL clubs were not eager to get involved. “I am ready to apologize to all the judges. Once again I repeat: I should not behave like this. But to this man… Let him apologize to the Izhevsk fans, to the Yekaterinburg fans. Everyone writes that the score is 2:6, that we had the majority, but wait, I can also tell you my version of the game. There was a score of 0:2, and then became 1:2, but the scoreboard was 0:3. And if we made 3:2 in our favor? This is hockey, and no one knows how the match will develop in the future. These are very subtle moments always and the referee must feel this without affecting the game. I don’t want to get personal. But he does not participate in the Hour of Judgment TV program, where he judges Andrei Razin. He judges Avtomobilist with all his fans, and if it were only one game… Many referees are wrong. In Khabarovsk, the team of judges did not see when we scored a goal with six of us – it was clearly visible. They didn’t see it – sometimes they made a mistake, although this goal was victorious. But when this story goes back to the Major League… Imagine for yourself: this person kicked me out, he got away with it, he got the golden whistle in the VHL, which means he knows something that I don’t know, and behaves like that. I understand that I still do not have authority, I need to win the authority that Znark, Bykov, Kvartalnov have, so that the referees treat me differently. I will conquer it with all my might. But Gamaley crosses the line a little, ”the coach said a little later when he was reminded of that scandalous episode. Alexander Korkka, photo.khl.ru Fortunately, that press conference did not have a critical impact on the career of Razin, who eventually moved away from such conflicts and concentrated on his immediate duties. The result had to wait, but now his Severstal has more and more serious weight in the KHL.