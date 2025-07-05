A grandmother and her 10 -year -old granddaughter died after poisoning with carbon monoxide in Córdoba



He Carbon monoxide Two new victims were charged in Argentina. A 65 -year -old woman and her granddaughter of 10 died this Friday after poisoning With carbon monoxide in the town of Cosquín, Córdoba. The victims were found in the Women's House, the grandmother, who did not present vital signs. The girl, meanwhile, was transferred to a local hospital, where she died shortly after. The Córdoba Police learned of the situation, which occurred in a house located between Bishop Bustos and San Martín streets, in front of Próspero Molina Square, around noon, after a call to 911. It was then that he moved to the place along with the Cosquín Fire Department. Upon arrival, the firefighters carried out the corresponding operation before allowing the entry of the troops due to The lack of oxygen in the air of domicile. “We were aware at the request of the Police of Córdoba. They informed us that a minor had been transferred with an intoxication box, possibly by carbon monoxide, and that an older person, a woman, had died in the place,” explained the deputy commissioner and head of the local fire department, José Molina, to the local medium chain 3. The firefighters entered with strict safety measures, which involved personnel of the department of hazardous materials, He entered equipped with autonomous breathing systems and gas detector. There they recorded that the atmosphere “It did not present normal levels for human life”. “There was oxygen deficiency and the presence of carbon monoxide was detected, ”Molina explained to the Cordoba medium. After ventilating, the troops entered the home, where they found legal age without vital signs. The girl, meanwhile, was urgently transferred to the Domingo Funes Hospital. However, lost his life shortly after. The case was under the judicial unit and the Cosquín Prosecutor's Office. It is suspected that poisoning would have occurred due to a gas escape, although the origin of the drain because there were several heating artifacts in the place. According to Eldocetv, they believe it could have been a stove. They found five people dead in Villa Devotola carbon monoxide poisoning is a silent phenomenon that increases during the cold. On July 2, in one of the cases that left the most victims, they found five people dead in a house in Villa Devoto. After being alerted, the city police authorities, firefighters and the SAME moved to the place. Upon arriving, they discovered the lifeless bodies of four elders – two women and two men – and a minor. Metrogas sources confirmed to the nation that five victims They died as a consequence of the inhalation of carbon monoxide. The house on Sanabria Street, one block from the Villa Devotogle station mapsfueron identified as Demetrio de Nastchokine, 79; his wife Graciela Leonor Just, from 73; One of his children, Andrés de Nastchokine, 43; his partner – of French nationality – of 42; And his daughter, Elisa, four years old. According to the nation, the four youngest resided in Italy and had arrived in the country of vacation so that the grandparents could meet the baby, the only survivor. In both the head of the Firefighters operation he told LN+ that the young marriage and a minor were in a bedroom, while the adult marriage was found on the upper floor of the house.