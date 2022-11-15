A grandiose fireworks display closes The Killers megashow in Brasilia

O Metropolis Music came to an end with a show in the skies over Arena BRB/Mané Garrincha, which was the stage for The Killers’ megashow this Monday night (11/14). After the end of the show led by Brandon Flowers, the audience watched an apotheotic fireworks display, which ended the sequence of presentations that began with Jovem Dionísio, Raimundos and Capital Inicial. The fireworks fired from 16 different points in the stadium illuminated the night in red and blue for about 60 seconds.the killers arena brb mané garrincha (2)Rain of shredded paper colored the nightPhoto: Andressa Anholete/Special for Metrópoles the killers arena brb mané garrincha (1)The band also bet on fireworks on stagePhoto: Andressa Anholete/Special for MetrópolesPublicity by partner Metrópoles 1 The killers fireworksFireworks show ends with The KillersPhoto: Andressa Anholete/Special for Metrópoles The Killers Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (4)Brandon Flowers enchanted fansBreno Esaki/MetrópolesEspecialPublicity by partner Metrópoles 2 The Killers Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (4)And even had a fireworks curtainBreno Esaki/Especial Metrópoles The Killers Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (4)Brandon Flowers did not disappoint fansBreno Esaki/Especial MetrópolesAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 3 The Killers Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (4) as Mr. Brigthside…Breno Esaki/Metrópoles Special The Killers Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (4)Somebody Told Me, among othersBreno Esaki/Especial MetrópolesAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 4 The Killers Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (4)The megashow featured a packed BRB/Mané Garrincha ArenaBreno Esaki/Especial Metrópoles0Commanded by Magic Effects Brasil, a company specializing in pyrotechnic effects, the burn used Fire One drive technology, the most modern and advanced of the world. “This is the same one used at Disney, New Year’s Eve in London, Dubai and Copacabana, in addition to Rock in Rio”, clarifies the person in charge of the company, Mateus Adonai.

📽️Ataíde de Almeida pic.twitter.com/2NZJiHk3pn— Beatriz Queiroz (@beatriztqueiroz) November 15, 2022

Shortly before, the audience was also surprised by a curtain of fireworks that covered the front of the stage during the performance of All These Things That I’ve Done. The night also featured streamers and biodegradable shredded paper, which added a touch of color and emotion to the event.

The Killers’ drummer, Ronnie Vannucci, joked with the audience and pulled off the fireworks display.🎆 Check it out! pic.twitter.com/TUR00alGPf— Beatriz Queiroz (@beatriztqueiroz) November 15, 2022

