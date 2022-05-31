A Google Pixel 7 appears for sale on eBay with photos taken by a Pixel 7 Pro





It seems that Google’s greatest consistency is that for each release of their terminals there are complete leaks of themand in the case at hand, we can see how the Google Pixel 7 has gone on sale on eBay half a year before its launch.



However, if you look at the pictures, We will see how the photographs have been taken using his older brother, a Pixel 7 Pro. This may be quite funny to most people, but it definitely won’t be to Google, who can see with this image that this user has not with one, but with at least two terminals.



In the images of the advertisement, which we can access through this link, we can see how the terminal is fully functional, while Its description indicates that this prototype makes use of Android 13 with applications in development, making clear the prototype nature of this terminal.



The auction listing has been removed, according to eBay, by the seller himself after finding an error in it, but some rumors indicate that this could have been because a buyer wanted to carry out the transaction privately, or alternatively, that Google has claimed the terminal back.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.