A few meters: he moved to Paris and showed the odyssey of living in a minimum apartment of 9 m2

The desire to travel to different countries is one of the most common aspirations of people. In recent times, the possibility of hiring a foreigner to carry out the household chores, such as caring for the family’s children or teaching them in their native language in exchange for food and lodging. “Au pair”, as this job is called, is almost a trend among bilingual young people in the country who, after finishing high school, do this job for a year to be able to explore the new place where they have settled, in the weekends and vacations. Such is the case of a young American who ventured to travel to Paris to work in this trade. The young woman documents different aspects of her life as an Au Pair in France, from her daily routine to her sightseeing tours. Beyond the interest that her work may arouse, it was another aspect of her new life that caught the attention of her followers on Tiktok and ended up going viral. In a one and a half minute video, the user of the social network says that this day he cleaned his extremely small apartment and that a tour of your tiny home is ready to add to your bill. “If you want to see a department of nine square meters in Paris, I show them to them”, he begins by saying.One meter from the entrance, he already comes across the sink that is a couple of steps from the kitchenTikTok: @shump_One step from the front door is the sink with a mirror above and a small cabinet below where he comments that he keeps his objects of hygiene. Turning left a couple of steps, you’ll find a small white-tiled kitchen with two cabinets, a minibar, two drawers, a few inches of countertop, and an electric stove for cooking. To the side, the wall is completed by a closet that overlooks the foot of the bed and is located against another of the walls. The young woman decorated the walls with collages from postcards of her favorite museums and places visitedTikTok: @shump_To give it a personal touch, she filled the free walls with collages of her favorite museums and places she visited in her time in Europe. The studio apartment also has a radiator, a glass table and a window with light blue curtains that overlook the park. The young American filmed her entire apartment in Paris in just a minute and a half. The toilet is behind a small opaque glass door. , while the shower is located next door. To optimize the space, the young woman laughs when showing how use the chairs as coat racks and the shower as a place to store your suitcase. The bathroom is hidden behind opaque glass doorsTikTok: @shump_In the comments, the TikTok user clarified that she does not pay the rent for the unit but is paid by the parents of the family who hired her. Even so, she managed to calculate that they must pay between €600 and €700 per month. Like hers, there are hundreds of apartments in big cities that are usually less than 15 square meters. Get to know The Trust Project