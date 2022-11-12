A couple separated at the Big Brother house: “Have you already told them that we are no longer together?”

In a week of coexistence Big Brother (Telefe), the most important reality show of the moment, once again justified why it has the best rating on Argentine television. This Friday, between the last twists and turns, Maxi and Juliana confirmed their separation.The new group of nominees, the bad purchase at the supermarket, Lucila’s movements regarding the plot and the breaking of the rules, and the serious incident that occurred between Alfa and Coti were some of the most important events of this week. Juliana asks Maxi if he told Alexis about the recent separation However, in the afternoon, a situation caught the attention of Pluto TV viewers when Juliana was shown crying alone in the room in front of the mirror. Social networks, which play a fundamental role in this edition of the reality show, viralized a video in which the couple had an uncomfortable dialogue in the pool.Juliana and Maxi were the first couple to confirm their romance (Video capture) This week the players must test their physical resistance and teamwork to have the entire weekly shopping budget. The idea is to pedal in turns in a boat installed in the pool the same amount of distance that exists between Buenos Aires and Uruguay.In this context, Maxi and Juliana approached the patio to fulfill their participation and at that moment she asked: “Did you tell ‘Rabbit’ that we are no longer here?”. He, with a serious face, replied: “I didn’t talk about it with anyone.” In other videos, his colleagues are seen worried about the decision they made. Julieta and Coti talked at the exit of the bathroom and conjectured about what had happened. And María Laura comforted Juliana with a hug when she saw her crying. It should be noted that the couple formed a few days after the program started, before the week was up. From that moment on, Maxi and Juliana became strong inside the house, to the point that none, like Thiago, obtained a vote from their peers at the nomination gala so farThe clip went viral on social networks due to the unknown of how the first couple formed in the 2022 edition of Big Brother will continue. However, this is not the first time they fought and some of the comments on the networks social were divided. On the one hand, those who believed that Maxi was already looking at another girl and, on the other hand, those who do not believe in this separation. Maxi and Juliana confirmed their separation at the Big Brother house Capture: Pluto tv In this sense, Fede Bongiorno, a tweeter who summarizes the program, stated: “Guys, it’s the millionth time that Juliana and Maxi cut, let me doubt”however, he added: “I still admit that I am excited by the idea of ​​seeing “exs” living together in the house. I want chaos and tears”.So far no videos have been seen of how the breakup between the two was because the production of the program does not show the most important situations, to have the scoop in broadcasts such as the elimination or nomination gala with Santiago del Moro driving.THE NATION