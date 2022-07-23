A 12-year-old boy drowned on a beach in Las Palmas



A 12-year-old boy died on Friday. allegedly drowned, while bathing in Las Alcaravaneras beach, in The Gran Canarian palms. The teenager was pulled out of the water by an 18-year-old boy and Red Cross rescuers already in cardiorespiratory arrest. Despite the fact that the toilets spent almost an hour trying to revive him, they finally confirmed his death. The incident occurred around seven in the evening. The minor, of Spanish nationality and Saharawi origin, he was with a group of friends when he got into the water. According to witnesses to the events, the minor allegedly did not know how to swim. After a few minutes, his companions were surprised because they did not see him. It was another minor who noticed the presence of his body and raised the alarm. Then, Kamal, an 18-year-old also Saharawi, threw himself into the sea with all his clothes to rescue him, at the same time that the rescuers went to the place. Among them they removed the body of the minor, who was already in cardiorespiratory arrest, the same sources pointed out. The rescuers began the resuscitation tasks, which were continued by the toilets of the Canary Emergency Service (SUC) who arrived in three ambulances. Attempts to restore vital signs lasted almost an hour through resuscitation tasks, both basic and advanced, until his death was confirmed at 7:40 p.m. Agents from the National Police, Civil Guard and Port Police also participated in the service, the former being in charge of instructing the corresponding proceedings. The victim is of Saharawi origin with Spanish nationality. Moments of pain were experienced at the scene when his relatives arrived and found the tragic news.