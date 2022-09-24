8 true crime-style productions to watch on Netflix

The details behind a crime always draw the public’s attention, whether for the simple idea of ​​knowing what happened, or for the curiosity to know the motivations and details of the case. It is no wonder that true crime productions have been so successful among Brazilians in the most different formats. “People are interested in true crime for a variety of reasons. What we identify a lot is the curiosity to understand how that story was drawn, how the crime was committed, who are the people behind it, both the victims and who commits the crimes”, analyzes the presenter of the true crimes podcast. Modus Operandi, Mabê Bonafé, in an interview with Metrópoles. NETFLIX DAHMER_S1_E5_00_39_40_01R Dahmer: An American Cannibal premiered on 9/21 on Netflix Photo: Netflix/Disclosure The Crimes of Our MotherThe Crimes of Our MotherPhoto: Netflix/Disclosure The Girl in the Photo NetflixThe Girl in the PhotoReproduction The Tinder Hustler, NetflixSimon Leviev/Shimon Hayut, The Tinder HustlerReproduction/ Instagram KEEPERS_101_SG_00022The KeepersPhoto: Netflix/Disclosure ted-bundyEven after confessing that he killed 36 women, Ted Bundy received love letters, gifts and even got married and had a daughter. BadVegan_Fame.Fraud.Fugitives._LimitedSeries_Episode1_00_15_48_21Sarma Menlgailis tells her story in the documentary. She revealed on her website that she was paid a sum of money for the participation to pay what she owed the employees, but did not make a profit. RED_Madeleine McCannMadeleine McCannPersonal Archive/Disclosure RED_Madeleine McCannMadeleine McCannPersonal Archive/Disclosure0And if you’re the type who can’t wait to get home to lie under the covers and watch a series about crimes and psychopaths, this list will help you. We separate seven Netflix productions that dissect real stories and will make you want to drop everything and become a detective. Check it out! Dahmer: An American CannibalThe latest streaming release couldn’t be left out of the list. The production unites drama and mysteries by showing the unscrupulous crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 men in bizarre ways between 1978 and 1991. The serial killer drugged and raped victims, but is also known for eating organs, collecting bones and even performing acts. sex or with corpses. Get ready and click here to see it!The Crimes of Our MotherAnother production recently released by Netflix is ​​the miniseries that tells the story of Lori Vallow. The woman was seen as a devoted mother, loving and God-fearing wife, but she turned out to be quite different from that. For the past three years, she has conspired to murder her two youngest children, her fourth husband and her fifth husband’s wife. Now, the eldest son, and only survivor, talks about the family’s history and how the mother waits to face justice. Watch here! The Photo Girl Murders, kidnappings, name changes and other shocking situations are the basis of the documentary that tells the story of Suzanne Marie Sevakis. The woman was found on the verge of death on a road and when she passed away she left a mystery that includes a man claiming to be her husband and a son. In addition to different identities. Click here to see the full story! The Tinder Scam If you missed the hype about the documentary revealing Simon Leviev’s scams, there’s still time to stay in the loop. The production features testimonies of women who were attracted, tricked and robbed by a man who claimed to be a diamond tycoon. With debts and heartaches, they seek revenge on the man they found on the dating app. Log in to check it out! The Keepers In seven chapters you will learn the story of the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a kind nun and teacher. The crime took place in late 1969 and since then, many suspicions have revolved around the case, including that a priest accused of sexual abuse against students may be involved in the case. Go to Netflix to watch! Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted BundyAmong the many productions that explore the history of the serial killer, this one features new interviews mixed with archival materials and recordings made with Bundy on death row. The documentary shows the friendly personality and good looks that helped the man abuse and kill women until the late 1970s, when he was captured without arousing suspicion. Click and watch!From Queen of Veganism to Outlaw Chef Sarma Melngailis has risen as a representative of vegan cuisine in a New York dominated by carnivorous and fatty recipes. But everything changes when she meets Shane Fox and believes he can make her dreams come true, all if she obeys a series of requests made by higher entities. The documentary raises doubts and you can be the judge of this story, just click here! The Disappearance of Madeleine McCannPeople around the world were shocked when little Madeleine disappeared from a resort in southern Portugal in 2007. 15 years later, still there is no solution to the case, but there are many suspicions and avenues of investigation. The documentary miniseries unravels the steps of the police and shows the despair of parents who are still looking for their daughter. Watch here and remember the case! Do you want to stay inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? 