Today is the world mental health day and we cannot miss the opportunity to remind you of the importance of attending to this aspect. There is more and more talk about the need to pay attention to the signs that something is wrong. Breaking the stigma of asking for help when we cannot control what happens to us is essential so that things can improve. Today we want to share with you some tips to take care of mental health and become aware that listening to ourselves and identifying what we are needing is essential. Can you come with us? When we talk about the importance of integrate a healthy lifestyle We talk about much more than experiencing a physical change. Everyone can do a lot for preserve optimal health, both physically and mentally, and we must abide by this responsibility. We cannot ask our body to perform and give its all if we do not take care of it and keep it in good condition. This healthy lifestyle is made up of different daily habits that bring us closer to physical, mental and emotional well-being. And it is that a healthy body in tune with a healthy mind allows us to live with fullness and satisfaction.



8 Tips to take care of mental health

Rest

It is important to have an adequate sleep routine that allows you a deep and quality rest. Mind and body need this process to be able to function normally and face each new day. To make it, go to bed and get up at the same time every time, except for exceptionsPut electronics out of the room and leave a couple of hours after dinner. Keep the bedroom always clean and tidy and set it with an aroma that relaxes you.

Physical activity

Physical activity is not a simple option, something to do only if we have time. Prioritizing body activation, strength training, and movement is essential. A sedentary lifestyle is a tremendously negative factor that harms health at all levels. That is why, by staying active and having a personalized training routine, we will not only experience a superficial change, but also an internal one. Physical exercise translates into well-being, sense of ability, self-esteem, functionality, control, and a very long etcetera. What are you waiting for?

Healthy nutrition

Just as certain products harm our health, a natural, varied and balanced diet takes care of us and protects us. And do not think that this is manifested only in the physical part, also in mental health and emotional well-being. That’s how it is, the foods that nature gives us give us everything we need to be healthy and strong and feel great. Start sticking to real, fresh, seasonal foods and watch how your energy and mood are regulated.

Social life

There are those who believe that having a healthy lifestyle that benefits physical and mental health also involves restricting certain activities such as eating out, celebrating or enjoying with friends. They think that they will have to expose themselves to certain temptations that they will not be able to reject and so they stop socializing. It also occurs in people who are going through a bad time and begin to isolate themselves and put aside meetings with more people. You should know that Sharing quality time with people who add you and make you laugh is a very important healthy habit. It allows you to disconnect, share, reduce stress and appreciate the good moments in life.

Self realisation

Do what makes you feel good every day, what you identify with and feel in balance with. Many people live a day to day that is unsatisfactory and although the practice is not always as simple as “leaving everything and starting from scratch”, it is convenient go step by step towards the place where we want to be.

Be careful with social networks

Although technological advances open up possibilities that were unthinkable until recently, they can be a double-edged sword if they are not used with a certain degree of maturity and responsibility. In the case of social networks, we can reach millions of people and feel very large, capable of covering a large territory from the mobile. However, also we can feel very small if we compare ourselves daily with everything we see which, generally, are idyllic lives. Get away from this contamination and consume what brings you well-being and makes you grow.

listening moments

Take a few moments to stay in a comfortable position, breathing and paying attention to the sensations in your body and mind. Find out what you notice what is going on inside you Is it pleasant or uncomfortable? Do you feel happy or sad? Do the sensations manifest in your physical body? In what way? If you feel that you live in autopilot, hit the brakes and become aware of your being, learn to meditate, practice body-mind activities. Try to connect with yourself and observe the change that occurs in your life.

Therapy

Therapy is always the best investment you can make if you feel that something is wrong. Asking for help to solve a physical discomfort is exactly the same as asking for it to treat an emotional crisis or symptoms that are out of our hands. At Vikika Team we have a psychology team that will help you free yourself from blockages and overcome barriers. Do not hesitate and take the step towards your well-being and your healing, because there is always a way out. This are some tips to take care of your mental health that in general can be applied, but do not replace what is established by a psychology professional, who can advise you in a totally personalized way and guide you towards your best version. The entry 8 Tips to take care of mental health was first published on VIKIKA Blog.