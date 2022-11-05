8 million posts: Marília Mendonça echoes on the web a year after her death

November 5th will never be the same for the millions of fans that singer Marília Mendonça collected in her career years. Owner of songs that touched the heart of every listener, the eternal Queen of Sofrência died exactly one year ago, after the crash of a plane that took the artist to one of her many shows in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. , scheduled this Saturday (5/11), the singer is still remembered, quoted and commented on by her faithful fans. On Twitter, it is not uncommon to notice that Léo’s mother, 2 years old, lists the most talked about topics on the social network, usually with fans of the artist remembering Marília’s songs, shows, phrases and videos.3 Cards_Galeria_de_FotosMarília Dias Mendonça was a Brazilian singer, songwriter and businesswoman. Born in Cristianópolis, Goiás, she grew up and lived in Goiânia for most of her lifeReproduction / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaDear in the country, Marília had one of the highest fees in the country and was a record holder in access on digital platformsReproduction/ InstagramAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaIn November 2021, while traveling to Minas Gerais, where she would perform a show, the singer’s plane crashed and instantly killed everyone on board. Marília died at the age of 26 and left her 2-year-old son LéoReproduction/Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaMendonça started singing in church when she was still a child. At the age of 12 she started composing for great singers, such as Wesley Safadão, Jorge & Mateus, Henrique & Juliano and Matheus & KauanReproduction / InstagramPublicity by partner Metrópoles 2 ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaIn 2014, Marília launched herself as a singer and, later, in 2016, she presented the first album of her career that featured the song Infiel, a song that made her nationally knownReproduction/Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaIn 2015, she got into a relationship with businessman Yugnir Ângelo and got engaged to the boy. However, two years later the relationship came to an end. At the time, Marília informed that she was too young to have a serious relationshipReproduction / InstagramPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 3 ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaIn 2017, the singer released Amante Não Tem Lar and De Quem é a Culpa, singles that burst on the hit charts and raised her name even more. Later, Marília became the most listened to Brazilian on Youtube, occupying the 13th place in the world rankingReproduction/Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaIn 2018, she released her second album Agora É Que São Elas, with the participation of Maiara and Maraisa. In 2019, she released the singles Bem Pior Que Eu, Ciumeira, Bebi Liguei and, in March of the same year, she became the most listened to woman on Spotify BrasilReproduction / InstagramPublicity by partner Metrópoles 4 ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaIn 2019, the singer assumed a relationship marked by ups and downs with Murilo Huff, father of her only child, Léo. In September 2021, however, Marília announced the end of her relationship with the musicianReproduction/Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertanejaDuring her career, the young woman won a Latin Grammy in the Best Country Music Album category, received a triple diamond, triple platinum record and remained at the top of the ranking of the most listened to artists in the countryReproduction/ InstagramPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 5 ***Marilia-mendonca-cantora-sertaneja Known as the “Queen of suffering”, Marília left the legacy of Feminejo, a female segment of the university sertanejo, and boosted the success of other women in the environmentReproduction / Instagram0

More recently, for example, netizens rescued a video of Marília Mendonça declaring #EleNão, a hashtag used in 2018 to show opposition to the then candidate Jair Bolsonaro. At the time, the singer was one of the few artists in the sertanejo world to participate in the campaign against the politician.

From November 5 of last year — the day of the tragic plane crash — until October 31, 2022, Marília Mendonça’s name was mentioned 8 million times on the bird’s social network. Data sent by Twitter Brazil to metropolises indicate that, of this total, 600 thousand directly cited the official account of the queen of the sertanejo.

Marília Mendonça in numbers

Among the 8 million posts about the singer, the most cited hashtags were #MaríliaMendonça, #Grammy and #DecretosReais. The second mentions the award’s tribute to the Queen of Sofrência, while the third shows the audience’s presence in the release of the first part of the EP, which features four new songs. According to Twitter Brasil, the Grammy tribute to the singer had a peak of quotes on the social network. On the occasion, on April 3 of this year, the image of the 26-year-old Brazilian sertaneja was shown on the main screen of the 64th ceremony, during In Memorian, a moment to remember the great names of music who passed away. Marília Mendonça is honored at the Grammy 2022Decretos Reais Vol.1, in turn, reached more than 500 thousand streams on Spotify in one hour of release. The posthumous EP features the tracks Te Amo Demais and Não Era Pra Ser Assim – original versions with Leonardo and Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano -; Thus, recorded by Genivaldo Santos in 1976; I Love You, What Else Can I Say success in the voice of the iconic Sheep; and Muito Estranho (Dalto). The blue bird’s social network also points out that Marília’s birthday, celebrated on July 22 – the first after the star’s death -, also had a peak of quotes during the day.

Internet talks about a year without Marília Mendonça

Throughout the day of this Friday (4/11), the name of Marília Mendonça returned to echo in every corner of Twitter. Netizens recalled that, a year ago, the singer performed the last show of her life. The presentation took place in Sorocaba, São Paulo.

“Tomorrow it’s been 1 year since Marília left, and it’s amazing the way she makes herself present every time we hear her songs. So Marília Mendonça, I miss you, you immortalized your songs for generations here on earth”, said a fan.

“And Marília will be tomorrow. 1 year of homesickness, 1 year of memories, 1 year of a void that nothing can fill. 1 year without Queen Marília Mendonça. Forever in our hearts. The light you left will always shine Lila”, lamented another.

In her last show, Marilia Mendonça said that, during the pandemic, she was afraid that people would forget about her. A year after her departure, no one has forgotten, and her absence only made me miss the greatest artist this country has ever had. Miss you ❤️😭♾️👑 pic.twitter.com/NtmTQL4ngI— rod 1️⃣3️⃣ (@rodolpho) November 4, 2022

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.