5 reasons why you should go to a festival (and your young children too)

MY FIRST FESTIVAL

Festival lovers are clear, it is an experience that goes far beyond music. They bring together idols and bands and allow you to enjoy the most listened to songs on various stages with simultaneous performances and with dozens of recreational activities sharing the same space. That’s why, MY FIRST FESTIVAL, in its first edition in Spain, presents a unique opportunity for boys and girls to enjoy the great formats of music festivals in a version specially designed for families with children from 2 years of age. For them, their idols are their favorite animated characters, who will come to life in a great open-air concert, where they can sing their favorite songs with them and dance to fashionable choreographies. All in a venue accustomed to big concerts, such as the Wanda Metropolitano. MY FIRST FESTIVAL It is the opportunity for children to sing and dance with their favorite characters, just like adults at a rock or pop festival.

the stars of the festival

Paw Patrol, SpongeBob, Pocoyo, PeppaPig, Simón, LaOvejaShaun, PJ Mask and My Little Pony: all children’s favorite characters come together in more than six official shows on the same stage and many other additional activities: multiple inflatables, children’s activities, parades, integration shows, dance areas and restaurants.

The setting: Metropolitan Wanda

After the success in other countries, this first edition that lands in Spain is held in Madrid in a spectacular environment such as the Wanda Metropolitano, a venue designed to meet the highest standards of comfort, safety and visibility. A newly created stadium that hosts international events, both sports and large concerts. A versatile and multipurpose space with a current design, adapted with the latest technologies and the comforts of a five-star venue that allows the festival to be held without overcrowding, which together with the design of 4 sessions are a guarantee of safety for a child audience.