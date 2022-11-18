When we talk about general health, we refer to the combination of physical and mental health. Without one of them, things don’t work properly. That is why we must learn to stop in our sometimes dizzying routine and analyze how we are and if we are going to the place where we really want to be. Today we would like to share with you 5 keys to personal development that will help you feel in balance with what you want and your way of taking action. Many times we want to feel good and we believe that a nutritional plan or a training plan will offer us everything we need. Both are essential for optimal health. However, we must not neglect other aspects, such as our mental and emotional plot. When something is not right inside us, we can try to mitigate the symptoms we suffer from, but we will not be able to eradicate the discomfort if we do not treat in depth the origin of what happens to us. In this sense, our content can help you identify when something is not right. However, we recommend that go to a psychology professional if you feel that something is not working.

We know that it is a difficult decision at times, but luckily every time there is a greater awareness about the recommendability of going to therapy, away from the stigma that has been around this issue for a long time. It is normal to need help, guidance, a review, in the same way that happens when something hurts in our physical body.

Personal development and wellness

When we talk about personal development, we refer to a growth process by which we know ourselves, our interests and objectives; In addition, we promote tools and resources in order to reach them and give meaning to our lives. Not being faithful to what we really want and need causes discomfort and many times we do not identify why it happens. For this reason, going to a psychology professional is so liberating and positive. It is important to become aware, little by little, of what we want in our life, commit ourselves to that purpose and work hard to achieve the success of our desires. It is at that moment, when we walk towards the longed-for place, when we realize that everything is ordered within us, that being faithful to ourselves makes us feel good despite the difficulties we may encounter.

5 Keys to personal development

Next, we share with you 5 keys to personal development. For the clock, connect with your interior and look for the answers, because many times they are clearer and more visible than we think.

Establish a dialogue with your “inner self”. Ask him what he wants, what he needs, how he is, how he would feel better. Speak honestly, even if it costs you.

Allow yourself to give space to your emotions in each moment. All are valid, although some are more pleasant than others. Try to embrace every part of you, to release emotions that were trapped and don’t judge yourself.

Take responsibility for your decisions and actions. Your behaviors and attitudes must be related to your needs and expectations. Nothing will happen if you want something, but your actions do not follow that path; it is logical that it cannot be a reality if your behavior is not in harmony with what you expect to happen.

Set consistent goals with yourself and with your level of motivation. If you set yourself challenges that due to certain circumstances you will not be able to achieve at a specific time, it will be easier for you to fall into frustration. Anything is possible, as long as you are realistic with the tools you use today. This does not mean that you cannot work so that your circumstances change and, then yes, achieve it.

Always ask yourself what is the point of the place you are going to. Answering the question “what for” can be very useful. On the one hand, it will help you to know if the place you are going to is the right one and the one you really want. On the other hand, you will be able to remember what motivates you to be there when forces falter. At Vikika Team we have a team of psychologists that will help you on the way to fulfilling your purpose and will give you the keys to personal development how much you need If you feel identified with this post, don’t get frustrated or settle for staying in a place that doesn’t satisfy you. Feeling good inside is essential to take care of health and well-being.