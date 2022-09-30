Increasing well-being and adopting habits that make you feel better, and help you fulfill your goals, is not something that should happen overnight. It is a natural, progressive and steady process. It consists of gradually approaching a better version without expecting drastic and immediate results. Today we share with you 5 small changes to improve your lifestyle hand in hand with Rebeca, one of our nutritionists in Vikika Team. You want to know more? We’ll tell you! There are people who feel unable to take the first step towards improving their habits because they believe that they will not be able to face such a big transformation. They conclude that they have much to improve in terms of physical activity, nutrition, rest, stress reduction, personal relationships, etc. The point is that abandoning the goal of improvement for fear of not being able to face it It should not be an option. In this sense, it is very important that improving your lifestyle does not mean stopping doing everything you did until now and becoming a different person in two days. Not only is it unrealistic, but it’s very likely that something like this won’t be able to sustain itself for a long time. We must respect who we are, with our strengths and weaknesses, and face change with respect and understanding. For this, it is important to give small steps towards a healthier life, recognize those achievements and keep moving forward. It is a long-distance race in which you only face yourself.00

5 Changes to improve your lifestyle

As Rebeca (@rebeca.vikikateam) tells us, small changes in everyday life lead to new healthy habits which translates into better quality of life and results. If you’re tired of giving it your all and not getting what you want, start over with these super easy lifestyle changes:Put the fruit on display. Do not hide it, leave it clearly visible to resort to it when you need to snack on something or satisfy the sweet tooth. Choose your favorites, try new ones and start considering them as an unbeatable option in your snacks.Prepare sports clothing in advance. If you have proposed to train tomorrow morning, do not wait for that moment to prepare everything or necessary. Make it ready, easy and accessible tonight. In this way it will be much more likely that you will decide to comply and not find any excuse not to get on with it. Attitude!Make the shopping list. Do not go to the supermarket crazy, and much less do it hungry. Change begins at home, with tailor-made planning of what you are going to eat. In this way you will have what you need for your healthy recipes, you will not buy in excess and, consequently, you will not waste food.Prepare your healthy menu. It’s okay to leave some things to chance, but in this case it’s best to play it safe. Before making your shopping list, you will need to know what your meals will consist of, to have everything you need and know that your diet will be adequate.Do not buy products that you do not want to consume, neither for the possible visits! Let’s be honest… How many times have you bought some unhealthy cupcakes or snacks for a possible visit, which you have then ended up consuming yourself? Buy only and exclusively what you have reflected in your healthy menu. Leave the “just in case” and if a plan comes up, have healthy options at hand. Lead by example and discover the world that hides behind a fit lifestyle. If you need support in this process, don’t hesitate to count on Vikika Team, we are becoming more and more part of this great family. It fills us with happiness to see how our clients achieve their purposes and they surprise themselves with the results. Helping you improve is the reason we continue to give it our all every day.