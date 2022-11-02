4 series and 2 must-see movies that premiere in November 2022

November has started and the series and movies market is heating up: the new month brings several premieres. O metropolises selected six must-haves for you. Check out!Netflix series: The Crown will show the steps of Princess Diana

The Crown (Season 5 – Netflix)

The controversial series, which deals with the history of the British royal family, premieres its fifth season on November 9. The new sequel had to point out that it is a work of fiction, after receiving harsh criticism from Judi Dench. The new episodes air after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In season 5, The Crown will focus on the trajectory of Princess Diana, who died in a tragic car accident in August 1997.

Wandinha (Netflix)

Seasoned director Tim Burton returns to helm a live-action series on Netflix. The production follows Wandinha Addams’ years as a student at Never Again School, where she tries to master her emerging psychic ability. Wandinha will also investigate a monstrous killing spree that terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago. The premiere is on November 23

Mammals (Amazon Prime Video)

The new Amazon Prime Video series features comedian James Corden in the lead role. He plays Jamie, a chef whose life has been turned upside down. The series, which premieres on November 11, addresses the trajectory of the chef who discovers, during his wife’s pregnancy, that she keeps secrets. Along with his brother, Jeff, the protagonist will need to unravel the mystery.

My Policeman (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the book written by Bethan Roberts, the film by Michael Grandage opens on November 4th and features Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson as the protagonists. teacher and museum curator, at a time when homosexuality was considered illegal. Cena de Willow, do Disney+

Willow (Disney+)

Rescuing a famous geek movie from the 1980s, the series Willow – In the Land of Magic will follow what was shown in the production of the big screen. The series premieres on November 30. In the series, a child must destroy the evil sorceress Bavmorda and end her reign of terror, according to an ancient prophecy. Willow then begins a perilous journey to keep the child safe.

Black Panther 2 (cinemas)

Set to premiere on November 10th, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The production, directed by Ryan Coogler, will also be a farewell to Chadwick Boseman, an actor who played the character T'Challa and died in 2020. Letitia Wright). The public will also meet Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta.