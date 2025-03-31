10th place at the World Cup 2025 is a giant success for former Russian figure skaters Davis and Smolkin. They were very lucky

It will be extremely difficult to take a serious step forward. In Boston, the World Figure Skating Championship ended. This is the final tournament of the season, you can summarize the intermediate results a year before the Olympics in Milan. Dancing on ice has changed especially over the past six months – now this is not such a predictable species. Many Russian fans are watched with particular interest Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin. Now these athletes represent Georgia and will perform at the Olympic Games under the new flag in a year. For them, this season was held in a new coaching team. The duet began working in the most powerful dance Academy of the World in Montreal, whose specialists are preparing most top couples. Despite such a serious representation, their methods are just suitable for Diana and Gleb. The skaters are not so good in sliding and hitch, so they need to score points in a different way. Marie-France Dubray And Patrice Loson They specialize in pairs with the “middle” skate. It is much more difficult to come up with something interesting for those who already perform elements.Getty Images is to say that this season for Davis/Smolkin was trial. They did not show something radically new, they did not improve much. With evaluation in Russia, their points were constantly growing so that they were able to get the basis of the national team and even at the Beijing Olympics. Now everything goes very calmly: in a year, dancers improve their result by two points in the sum of two programs. In fact, they got into the top 10 by chance-if it were not for the mistakes of the Finns and Lithuanians on the first day of the competition, then Diana and Gleb would have remained in their 12th place. And, frankly, their jump was surprised during the arbitrary, because the rivals suddenly began to cut powerfully. Several duets at once were surprised by their low ratings. But this is not the problem of Davis and Smolkin, but the very muddy backstage of dancing on ice is always a very muddy backstage. The production shows that while the coaches themselves do not know what pair they want to see in the future. For each duet, a distinguishing feature is selected, which compensates for certain shortcomings in skiing. Davis/Smolkin so far cost enough passing productions to find a chip in them during their work. While the main work was carried out over cleanliness and levels. However, even in a rhythm-dance, they both received only 3rd level for tweads. For such a competitive species, this is not permissible. Getty ImageSk the world skaters greatly overloaded the rhythmic dance: they added a lot of synchronous movements with their hands. Unfortunately, this does not distract from skiing, but creates a dissonance when the upper part is constantly in motion, and the lower static. It is clear that this option is not suitable for Diana and Gleb, so new ideas and ideas are needed. After the arbitrary dance, Smolkin openly spoke about the new headquarters (Match TV): “After the transition to the new team, we understood that we would have to adapt. Maybe if earlier we would just throw something out of the program and did as it is convenient for us, then it doesn’t work here. We need to work with what they give, with how the coaches see the material, what suits us. We had to trust more than we used to, constantly get out of the comfort zone. By the second half of the season we adapted. ” Getty ImageSpos is such a bright and powerful take -off before the Beijing Olympics, everyone was waiting for the repetition of this story in the new country. Now Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin are not the daughter of Eteri Tutberidze and her husband (it worked in Russia), but ordinary athletes with the same data as everyone. It must be understood that in this duet there was initially nothing unusual, they only have to find their own style. And the next season in general can become decisive in their career. To take a step forward will be incredibly difficult for many reasons. For example, due to the fact that they initially traced a lack of talent. And, frankly, there are huge problems with charisma. But sometimes, due to work and steep productions, you can fight this.