10 Russian beauties of the new season in America. Kaprizov’s secret romance with Malikov’s daughter and Ovechkin’s ideal wife

Daria TuboltsevaNHL regular starts very soon! The new NHL regular season kicks off on October 7th. Shortly before the start of the season, Sport24 shows the 10 most beautiful companions of Russian players from the best league in the world.

Anastasia, wife of Alexander Ovechkin

The main Russian hockey star, together with his companion for more than seven years. In 2016, the couple played a magnificent wedding. The Ovechkins have two sons, Sergei and Ilya. Anastasia and her children are now in Washington, where Alexander is preparing for the season. The girl looks gorgeous, brings up her sons and makes sure that her husband remains the best hockey player in the world. Their union looks perfect by all standards. @nastyashubskaya

Alexandra, wife of Nikita Zadorov

The Calgary Flames guard has been married for seven years. Nikita met his future wife in his youth and has not parted with her since. The couple has two daughters. @alexs_zadorova

Stesha Malikova, Kirill Kaprizov’s girlfriend

Rumors about Kaprizov’s romance with the daughter of the famous singer Dmitry Malikov were circulating last year. But before the start of the season, Kirill flew to Minnesota, while Stesha remained in Moscow at that time. However, this summer, young people were again seen together in the capital. And recently, the girl flew to the United States, however, she does not indicate geolocation in her social networks. Over the weekend, Malikova was in Las Vegas and exhibited photos and videos from the fight between Gennady Golovkin and the Mexican Saul Alvarez. From there, he also exhibited photos of Kaprizov. Stesha has her own atelier in Russia – now the girl runs the business from a distance. @steshamalikova

Sofia, wife Alexandra Romanova

The Islanders defenseman got married at 20. A few months later, Alexander and his wife flew to Montreal, where Romanov made his debut in the NHL. Sophia is also an athlete in the past, she was engaged in professional gymnastics. @sofikrasovskaya_

Anna Kasterova, wife of Evgeny Malkin

In terms of media coverage, Anna Kasterova can argue with her husband. Before meeting with Evgeny, the girl built a successful career on Russian sports television. And even after marriage, moving to the United States and the birth of a son, she did not abandon her favorite job. Anna periodically appears on the Match TV channel, and also runs her telegram channel about hockey. @anna_kasterova

Elizaveta, wife of Mikhail Sergachev

Young people started dating five years ago. In 2018, the girl graduated from the university and moved to Sergachev in Tampa, where the couple still lives. Mikhail and Elizabeth signed at the end of 2020. She is a professional Pilates and yoga trainer, and she also has her own sportswear brand. @liza_shelby

Anna, wife of Igor Shesterkin

To conquer New York a few years ago Shesterkin was poisoned with his girlfriend. Anna helped him learn English and supported him in the most difficult and joyful moments. The couple does not advertise their relationship too much, but it is known that young people got married. Their son was born this summer. @butusofa

Alexandra, wife of Vasily Podkolzin

The Vancouver forward married at age 20 in the summer of 2021. And a couple of months later, together with his wife, he flew to Canada. Alexandra helped Vasily quickly settle into a new country and play in the NHL. @sashapodkolzina

Victoria, wife of Kirill Marchenko

Cyril and Victoria have been together for several years, last year the young people got married, but did not arrange a magnificent wedding. Before meeting with Marchenko, Victoria worked as a sports journalist on Match TV, a girl from a hockey family – her father Igor Varitsky works as the general manager of Vityaz. v.varitskaya

Svetlana, wife of Valery Nichushkin

Svetlana used to do rhythmic gymnastics, and also worked as a model and go-go dancer. Now he is engaged in business and lives in two cities, Denver and Moscow. A few years ago, she founded the lingerie and beachwear brand LAVARICE, which quickly became very popular in Russia. They have been together with Valery for 9 years. In 2018, the couple got married in Croatia. @lanalyuk